Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 618,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

