Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.