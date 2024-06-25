Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

OMI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 1,221,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

