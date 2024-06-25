ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $107.47

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.47, but opened at $109.71. ORIX shares last traded at $109.36, with a volume of 6,562 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
ORIX Stock Performance
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ORIX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
