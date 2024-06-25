Ordinals 24-Hour Volume Tops $300.81 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $35.61 or 0.00059082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $747.76 million and $300.81 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.81524405 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $124,563,021.23 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

