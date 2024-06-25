Orchid (OXT) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $73.17 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07300646 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,247,696.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

