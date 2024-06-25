Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $72.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and $1.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07300646 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,247,696.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

