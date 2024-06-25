One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) EVP Justin Clair Sells 3,800 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 4.6 %

OLP stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 68,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $485.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Several analysts have commented on OLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

