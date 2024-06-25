OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.