Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $160.42 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $14.42 or 0.00023468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $160.42 million and $31.28 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,127,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 13.12491925 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $17,799,190.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

