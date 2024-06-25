OMG Network Market Capitalization Reaches $48.38 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and $10.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00041186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

