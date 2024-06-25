OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $48.22 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $48.22 million and $11.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

