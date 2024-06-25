Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Omega Flex Price Performance
OFLX opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.