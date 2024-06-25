Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.50 million, a PE ratio of -302.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

