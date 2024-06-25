Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $625.72 million and $17.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.03 or 0.05501035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09244505 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $25,324,032.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.