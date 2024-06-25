Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $616.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $616.50 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.59 or 0.05533649 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00041071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08700013 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,169,904.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.