Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.28

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 1022606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,759,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.