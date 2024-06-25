Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,262. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.