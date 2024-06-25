Nova R Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %
NXPI stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
