Nova R Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXPI stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

