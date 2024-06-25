Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $187,262,000 after buying an additional 448,978 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,777,000 after purchasing an additional 308,494 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,036,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,373. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

