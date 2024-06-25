Nova R Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

