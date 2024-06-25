Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,794 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,081,000 after purchasing an additional 530,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,164,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,164. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

