Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,941 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,462,777 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

