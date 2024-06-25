Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 17486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$290.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.09.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $312,850 over the last 90 days. 56.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

