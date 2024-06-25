Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 17486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$290.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.09.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.