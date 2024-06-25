Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. 2,121,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

