Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.35. 1,518,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

