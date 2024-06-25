Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $245.00. The stock had previously closed at $218.68, but opened at $213.19. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 298,127 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.44.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 204.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after buying an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

