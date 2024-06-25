NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Buys 181,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $1,321,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,134,585. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextNav Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 640,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,872. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

