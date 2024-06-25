Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 3.1%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 52,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,703,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 294.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

