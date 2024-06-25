Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.70 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $579.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.