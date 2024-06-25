NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
