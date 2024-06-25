Nepsis Inc. Sells 3,820 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,404 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $332.10. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

