Nepsis Inc. Has $21.21 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 5.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.0 %

RNR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

