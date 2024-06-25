Nepsis Inc. Acquires 17,289 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

