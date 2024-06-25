Navalign LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

