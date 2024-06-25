Navalign LLC Sells 326 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

UBER traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,379,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

