Navalign LLC Purchases 557 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $33.21. 9,553,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914,291. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

