Navalign LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

