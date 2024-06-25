Navalign LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 180,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

