Navalign LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. 35,378,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,267,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

