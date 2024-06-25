Myro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.84 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Myro has a market cap of $150.84 million and $30.99 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myro has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.14625449 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $32,282,103.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

