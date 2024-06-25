Morton Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

