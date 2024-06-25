Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

VLO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.