Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $2.79 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 3,240,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,879,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

