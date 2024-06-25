Morton Capital Management LLC CA Buys 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.56. The stock had a trading volume of 903,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,338. The firm has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.