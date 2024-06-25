Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $39.03 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ON by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ON by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ON by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.