Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 36,305 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $165.95. 2,160,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,260. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.58 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

