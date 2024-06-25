Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 21,337 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Comcast by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 148,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $38.48 on Monday. 19,433,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,941. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

