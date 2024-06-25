Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

SU stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,003. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

