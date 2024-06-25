Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. 2,300,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

